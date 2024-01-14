noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Trading 7.9% Higher

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 914,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,194,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

noco-noco Stock Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of noco-noco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNC. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

