Northland Capmk Comments on Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%.

EPM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 1,788,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 341,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 324,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.