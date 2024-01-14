Northland Capmk Comments on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Truist Financial lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

SEDG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

