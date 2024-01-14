Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,000 shares of company stock worth $19,951,148. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $80.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.