nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $56.26 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

