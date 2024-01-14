NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.