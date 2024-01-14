NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $70,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,208.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,873.14 and a 1 year high of $7,267.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6,573.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,260.61.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

