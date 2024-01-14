Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OBE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OBE opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.32. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 54.75% and a net margin of 104.26%. The company had revenue of C$200.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 0.7807167 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,902.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $129,467. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

