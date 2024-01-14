Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $348.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,207,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

