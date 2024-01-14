Oddity Tech Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ODD)

Oddity Tech’s (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 15th. Oddity Tech had issued 12,105,261 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $423,684,135 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ODD. Barclays cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

ODD opened at $43.02 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,909,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,758,000.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.