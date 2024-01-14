Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $27.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.