Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

