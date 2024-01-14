Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 148,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

