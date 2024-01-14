OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OCX stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

