OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

OneMain Trading Down 3.1 %

OneMain stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

