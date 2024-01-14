ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.18.

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

