Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $44.00 at CIBC

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price upped by CIBC from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.

OTEX opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Open Text has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

