OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $480,839.14 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 511,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $191,730,131.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

