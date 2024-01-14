OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

