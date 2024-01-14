OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.