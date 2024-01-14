OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.