Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.