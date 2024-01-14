Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). Approximately 161,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 31,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a PE ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.62.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

