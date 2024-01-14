Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

