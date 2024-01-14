Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.88 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

