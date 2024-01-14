Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 631 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $181.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.74 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.