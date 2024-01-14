Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.92 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,554,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $272.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.49.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RBC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $815,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

