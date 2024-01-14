Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

