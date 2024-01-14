Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $864,914.77 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Organogenesis Stock Down 2.6 %

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $516.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.60. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Organogenesis by 633.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 39.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $4,119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,086.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,875 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

