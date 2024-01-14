Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.05% of Organon & Co. worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after buying an additional 4,278,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

