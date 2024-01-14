Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

