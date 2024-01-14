Orion (NYSE:OEC) PT Lowered to $32.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE OEC opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.63. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts predict that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Orion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Orion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Orion by 70.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Orion by 2,068.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

