ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
ORIX Price Performance
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
