ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE IX opened at $95.90 on Friday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

