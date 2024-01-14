Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 240,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 59,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

