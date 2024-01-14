Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

