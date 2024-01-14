Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $16.76 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.