Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,921,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $58,106.28.

On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $37,823.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $26,236.65.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Articles

