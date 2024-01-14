Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,219,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.