Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 450,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $102,786,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

