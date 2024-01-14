Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.80.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.