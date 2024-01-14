PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of PAR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

