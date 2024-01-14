Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to “Sell” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

PARA opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

