Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 259,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 873,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

