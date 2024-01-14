Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %
Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.92.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
