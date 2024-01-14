Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

