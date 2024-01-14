Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

