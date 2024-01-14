Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of PSN opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Parsons by 7.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

