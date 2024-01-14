Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE PSI opened at C$14.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.91. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.4397099 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $644,240. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

