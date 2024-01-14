Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.