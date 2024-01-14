Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

