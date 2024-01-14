Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,711,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

