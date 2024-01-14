PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.